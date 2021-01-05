MONTICELLO — Longtime public servant John Heimlich will officially step down from the White County Commission at the end of the month.
Heimlich, whose four-year term on the county commission expired Dec. 31, 2020, will now leave his seat effective at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31, according to White County GOP Chairman Shannon Mattix.
Mattix said he received Heimlich’s resignation Jan. 4.
“I would like to thank John for his years of public service and for staying on a little longer to make this a smooth transition,” he said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “The loss of Kevin Page was a big one to our community.”
Heimlich, who has served on the White County Commission for the last 24 years, chose not to run for another four-year term. Page won Heimlich’s seat on the commission in the Nov. 3 General Election, but passed away Dec. 3, 2020, due to complications related to COVID-19.
Heimlich has remained on the commission until a replacement is selected. That will happen at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 as Mattix has called for a GOP caucus at the Best Western Brandywine Conference Center in Monticello.
Mattix said candidates interested in filling the vacancy must meet the following criteria:
• Be a resident of Monon, Honey Creek or Princeton Township;
• Must be in good standing with the Republican Party at the discretion of the GOP chairman; and
• Complete a CEB-5 form (declaration of candidacy for a vacant local office) and submit it to Mattix no later than 72 hours before the posted caucus.
Candidates are encouraged to also submit a resume for the precinct committee folks to view before the caucus.
CEB-5 forms are available from Mattix, the Herald Journal’s website, and at www.in.gov.
Mattix said it is the expectation that the caucus winner begin his or her duties on the commission Feb. 1 and complete the four-year term.
For more information, call Mattix at 219-863-2078.