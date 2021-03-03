MONTICELLO — The White County Commissioners stood firm on opposing an Indiana House bill that, if passed, would take away much of their ability to determine conditions under which green energy projects are allowed.
The commissioners on March 1 passed a resolution expressing their opposition to HB 1381, which strips local land use decision-making powers involving commercial wind and solar project standards and siting requirements.
The bill, authored by state Rep. Ed Soliday (R-Valparaiso) and co-authored by state Reps. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) and Justin Moed (D-Indianapolis), is currently pending in the state General Assembly.
“The (White County) Board of Commissioners and County Council believe that decisions regarding wind and solar development are best made by the citizens living in the community, rather than by the wind and solar industry or state officials who live outside the community,” the resolution states.
“I’m afraid (HB 1381) will open the door to many other things,” Commissioner Steve Burton said.
Commission President David Diener agreed.
“Steve attended a conference hearing in order to give our opinion (on HB 1381),” he said. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t allowed to speak, which creates more and more of a concern about this particular bill – not even allowing (people) to speak against it. It’s a major concern.”
In Indiana, a policy known as “home rule” grants Indiana counties, cities and towns “all the powers that they need for the effective operation of government as to local affairs,” according to Indiana Code 36-1-3-2.
Under home rule, if a company wants to build wind turbines in an Indiana county, they first must obtain permission from the county’s board of commissioners. That is what happened in White County with the developments of Meadow Lake and Rosewater wind farms, as well as Indiana Crossroads, which is currently under construction between Reynolds and Brookston.
If passed, House Bill 1381 would eliminate home rule when it comes to wind and solar farm installations, permitting those projects to proceed under state regulations, regardless of input from local elected officials and their constituents.
The bill sets minimum standards for commercial wind and solar energy projects that would apply to all counties in Indiana. The state would determine setbacks from neighboring properties, height limits, permissible levels of shadow flicker, signal inference, sound and decommissioning standards.
Counties would still have the power to permit and review the process, but if a county denies a company that meets standards set forth in the bill, that company can appeal to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
The state currently has a patchwork of renewable energy regulations, ranging from loose to so tight that development is not palatable.
Soliday said the bill would eliminate the patchwork regulations for wind and solar that vary from county to county.
“Almost every large corporation in the state is saying they want renewable,” Soliday said when he first introduced the bill on the House floor. “There is demand and there are businesses deciding not to come to Indiana because we don’t have renewable energy.”
So far, county commissions in Elkhart, Vigo, Montgomery, Wayne, and Kosciusko counties have passed similar resolutions. The White County Council had already passed a similar resolution prior to the commissioners’ approval.
Neither Negele nor officials with EDP Renewables returned messages seeking comment on HB 1381 by press time.