Local farms honored at the Statehous
WHITE COUNTY — The McMullen/Thomas Farm in White County is the latest to earn a Centennial Award from the Hoosier State.
Area legislators recently announced the latest recipients of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms that have been owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. The program, instituted in 1976, recognizes the impact these family farms have made to the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. Within the past 45 years, more than 5,800 farms have received the honor.
Represented by State Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon) and state Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston), the White County farm was honored at the Statehouse.
"I always enjoy meeting with Hoosier Homestead families as our conversations reveal just how much each generation contributes to the longevity of their farm," Buchanan said. "Their dedication is unmatched, and enables our state to contribute an estimated $31.2 billion each year to Indiana's economy."
"For small, rural communities like ours, family farms are extremely important, and the hard work they exhibit does not go unnoticed," said Lehe, chair of the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. "We are incredibly grateful for their many years of service and wish them nothing but success in the future."
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial – for 100, 150 and 200 years respectively.
Two Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are held each year – one at the Statehouse in April and one at the State Fair in August.
To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead award, visit www.in.gov/isda/2337.htm.