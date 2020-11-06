MONTICELLO — The second (fall) installment of tax bills are due Nov. 10, according to the White County Treasurer’s Office.
Tax bills for property owners were mailed in April.
Since the White County Treasurer’s office is temporarily closed to the public until Nov. 12 due to COVID-19, county treasurer Jill Guingrich is asking residents to use alternate methods to pay their property tax payment.
“We are running on a very limited staff with limited hours,” she said. “So, if you have a question or problems slip us a note with your payment and be sure to include your phone number and we will call you when we are in the office.
“Thank you for your patience as we are doing our best to keep everyone safe.”
Property owners may:
Visit lowtaxinfo.com and click on “White County,” then search by name, address, parcel or duplicate number.
Drop off payment in the Treasurer’s Office drop box attached to the outside of the White County Building just to the right of the West (Illinois Street) doors.
Mail to 110 N. Main St., Monticello, IN 47960. People who want a receipt should include a self-addressed stamped envelope and one will be mailed back.
Visit any local bank with the tax coupon. Locations include Alliance Bank, Bank of Wolcott, First Merchants and Fountain Trust.
Through White County’s website: www.whitecountyin.us. There will be no convenience fee charged.
Over the phone: Call the Treasurer’s Office 574-583-5771 and staff will accept a debit or credit card payment. There will be no convenience fee charged.
Questions concerning property tax bill payments should be addressed to the Treasurer’s Office.