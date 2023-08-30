INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Broadband Office (IBO) and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) announce White County as the newest Broadband Ready Community.
“Congratulations to White County leadership for investing in broadband and connectivity for your residents and Hoosiers,” says Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Each broadband ready community designation, like White County’s, brings Indiana one step closer to our broadband connectivity mission.”
The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
The certification was approved by the IBO and OCRA following White County’s adoption of Broadband Ready Community ordinances.
“We are excited to have the State of Indiana designation, we hope it shows providers that White County will work with them to help build our broadband infrastructure that’s essential for our business, entrepreneurs, remote workers, and schools," says White County Commissioner Steve Burton.
Earnie Holtrey, deputy director at the Indiana Broadband Office, congratulates the new Broadband Ready Community for their dedicated efforts in expanding accessibility to broadband.
“What a high achievement for White County,” says Holtrey. “I can attest to the commitment and diligence White County leadership put into making this vision a reality.”
To date, 87 communities across the state are BBRC.
“Congratulations to White County for taking a strategic step in improving the quality of life for your residents,” says OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner. “This well-deserved designation will help with future broadband investment in Indiana.”