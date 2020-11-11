MONTICELLO — White County Commissioners passed an emergency declaration Nov. 11 that bans all types of burning throughout the county.
The commissioners cite the “severe and prolonged dry weather” the area has experienced this year.
The commissioners established the ban after consultation with White County Emergency Management Director Chris Springer and White County Sheriff Bill Brooks.
The resolution states various fire departments within White County have responded to “an increasing number” of brush fires and wildfires “directly resulting from the dry weather conditions. It added that fire chiefs throughout the county requested the burning ban.
Activities that are prohibited until 12:01 a.m. Nov. 18 include:
- Campfires
- Bonfires
- Unpermitted controlled burns
- Burning of yard and household trash
- Burning of construction debris
- Discarding extinguished smoking materials of any kind on the ground or not within an enclosed fireproof receptacle
- Non-commercial burning of materials which is not contained in a barbecue grill, with a lid which is only opened periodically and constantly attended
- The burning of any other open-air-fires
- Fireworks of any kind, except fireworks displays by an entity having a permit issued by the Office of the Indiana State Fire Marshal or displays sponsored by a White County municipality and supervised by a local fire department
Those who violate the burning ban may be subject to prosecution of a Class B misdemeanor.