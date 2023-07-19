MONTICELLO — White County Council convened to conduct their monthly meeting on Monday and began with hearing an emergency request that came up after the meeting agenda had been finalized.
Melinda Provo reported to the council that secured juvenile detentions have caused a budget strain. Provo explained that the budget was going to be at zero without these funds.
“Currently we have 10 kids located in Cass and Tippecanoe County facilities as well as elsewhere in the state, and its an average cost of $120 to $150/day.
Auditor Elizabeth Billue assured Council President Butch Kramer there was enough in the line item they drew from for another loan within the budget a few months ago. The juvenile detention fund was approved for the $50,000 transfer.
Next, the council reviewed the CF-1 Utility Compliance for the Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm LLC. While the forms weren’t quite as complete as they should have been, although it was identified that the percentage of new employees had been hired. While the council discussed the report provided, they evaluated the ways to dispense with their concerns. When Kramer asked for a motion, the vote was 6-1 to approve the abatement continuation. Council member Janet Faker was concerned by the lack of proper reports with the application.
Moving on to the next agenda item, discussions began about payroll requests and one that couldn’t be named specifically. Mark German has been the director of maintenance at the courthouse for the last couple years and is beginning to think about retirement, and he has a candidate in mind but that individual said the least he would accept is $27/hour. After reviewing the human resources matrix for county employees, the council determined that it would be acceptable to grant German’s request.
Next the council reviewed payroll requests presented for the Superior Court Clerk’s office, the County Highway garage, and the sheriff’s department. As the requests were carefully reviewed and discussed a couple things came into conversation. One position at the sheriff’s department has had responsibilities divided among three members of the department. Sheriff Bill Brooks explained that rather than hire a jail commander who would only be in office as long as the politics aligned. “When the sheriff changes so would the jail commander,” Brooks said.
Additionally, as they read through the job descriptions for these payroll requests, Billue asked for assistance in making sure things are phrased correctly and the matrix is not betrayed. Billue works closely with Leigh Ann Ezra, and Casey Crabb, Jim Annis and Matt McKean agreed to be part of an email chain to review job descriptions.
Janet Faker asked about reviewing the matrix for benefits that aren’t useful, such as longevity/sign-on bonuses of $100 after three months. Kramer stated that people aren’t as committed to long term employment as previous generations. By reviewing what is needed and used in the matrix, it will be useful to have in mind during budget conversations, Kramer noted.