Local news

MONTICELLO — White County Human Resources Manager Leah Hull will be taking a new position, Jan. 6, 2023 and has given notice. She will be staying on to train her replacement Leigh Ann Ezra in the process. Because of her experience, Ezra has been Hull’s assistant for the last six years, Hull was asking for a higher than base rate salary for her. Hull’s salary is $55,560 and she asked that Ezra start at $52,000 initially.

“Every part of this job Leigh Ann knows, except ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act), Leigh Ann has helped me prepare all reports and can already do much of this job,” Hull said. She added that she has written all of the Human Resources policy that exists.

