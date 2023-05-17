MONTICELLO — After receiving a declaratory revitalization tax abatement in April, the Liberty High BTU asked the White County council to approve a confirmatory resolution for the tax abatement last month. Diane Brown of Kinder Morgan of Houston, Texas, and Terry Peak of Kinetrick, the project manager, were both online to answer any questions, as there were none, the White County Council approved the tax abatement confirmation unanimously.
Next on the county council agenda was reviewing the abatement compliance reports for companies who previously received tax abatements. Rockland Wood Transport, LLC, CIMC Reefer Trailer Inc. and BioTown Biogas/BioTown Ag all demonstrated compliance for the real property and personal property, and were approved unanimously.
Dave Hurst, assistant superintendent of the White County Highway Department, wanted to discuss the personnel request for the job description of new highway maintenance and grounds job description. Last month Kyburz mentioned that this wouldn’t be a new position to the highway dept. budget, just a renaming. The candidate in mind hasn’t got a CDL but has experience with mechanic work and welding. The job description was approved although it was suggested the candidate be willing to eventually get a CDL if the need arises.
Next, the board discussed an item that slid in after agenda deadline. The city would like the county to collect and disperse the bills for storm water drainage fees. Since the proposal was first sent to the county commissioners, it was unclear how the proposal was determined. Commissioner Steve Burton was in the council room as the discussion took place, and recommended the questions be directed to Mayor Cathy Gross.