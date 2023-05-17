BioTown Ag

In April, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch (in red coat) and BioTown Ag President Brian Furrer (right center) and partners in the new venture cut a ribbon for BioGas in front of the methane scrubber, which turns methane gas into clean natural gas.

 FILE PHOTO

MONTICELLO — After receiving a declaratory revitalization tax abatement in April, the Liberty High BTU asked the White County council to approve a confirmatory resolution for the tax abatement last month. Diane Brown of Kinder Morgan of Houston, Texas, and Terry Peak of Kinetrick, the project manager, were both online to answer any questions, as there were none, the White County Council approved the tax abatement confirmation unanimously.

Next on the county council agenda was reviewing the abatement compliance reports for companies who previously received tax abatements. Rockland Wood Transport, LLC, CIMC Reefer Trailer Inc. and BioTown Biogas/BioTown Ag all demonstrated compliance for the real property and personal property, and were approved unanimously.