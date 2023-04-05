emergency declaration

MONTICELLO — As a result of the tornadoes that touched down in a few locations in White County, Emergency Management director Chris Springer presented an executive order for the board of commissioners to declare a state of emergency until April 9, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. in order to facilitate storm recovery for those who have been affected by the storms. This happens to include freshman commissioner Mike Smolek and many of his neighbors in Idaville area.

Usually agenda items have to be submitted by noon on the Friday before a meeting, but Mother Nature didn’t pay attention to that deadline, and the storms came on the heels of the 49th anniversary of the Palm Sunday tornadoes that stretched the length of Indiana.

Tags