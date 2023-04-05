MONTICELLO — As a result of the tornadoes that touched down in a few locations in White County, Emergency Management director Chris Springer presented an executive order for the board of commissioners to declare a state of emergency until April 9, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. in order to facilitate storm recovery for those who have been affected by the storms. This happens to include freshman commissioner Mike Smolek and many of his neighbors in Idaville area.
Usually agenda items have to be submitted by noon on the Friday before a meeting, but Mother Nature didn’t pay attention to that deadline, and the storms came on the heels of the 49th anniversary of the Palm Sunday tornadoes that stretched the length of Indiana.
Springer noted that having this executive order could enable Federal Emergency Management funding if that is determined to be serious enough by Homeland Security and FEMA.
After this, the commissioner business returned to the previously scheduled agenda.
County Attorney George Loy opened supply bids for the White County Highway Department, as well as a project which includes the Centerpoint Energy Company pipeline in Wolcott, and in order for the work to be done the company has agreed to restore any damaged roadway according to the standards of the road use agreement.
Highway Superintendent Mike Kyburz said that previous encounters have been pleasant. “The road use agreement has saved us a lot of arguments and stress on the budget,” Kyburz stated. County Road 200S, CR 300S and County roads 1100W and 1200 W will be affected by the maintenance project.
Derek Sheehan, the White County Airport manager/director asked the commissioners to review a proposed rental agreement at the airport. Sheehan is proposing to rent a recently vacated hanger in order to have a personal stake in the airport’s growth and development; Sheehan Management, LLC is requesting a 5-year lease on the hanger and he plans to use the space as a hanger as well as creating a pilot’s lounge where they will be able to rest, clean up and take a nap if necessary.
The commissioners agreed to the proposal for Sheehan Management, LLC, with the caveat that the agreement is reviewed annually as this is a new venture for Sheehan.
Commission President Steve Burton updated that Garmong Project management is continuing to communicate with RQAW on the drawings for the Community Corrections/Bayer building project, as well as addressing an addendum to the Recycling Center and the White County Sheriff’s Department property.
“Communication has been open and active as process moves ahead,” Burton stated.