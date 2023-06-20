MONTICELLO — Personnel changes have occurred in a couple significant roles in White County, including Jim Reynolds, who retired from his role as environmental officer. It was announced that former sheriff, Pat Shafer, has been hired to take over the role.
Randy Mitchell is retiring later this summer from White County Economic Development, and Randy Strawser has been hired as the new director there, coming to White County from Delphi. Strawser will begin his role right after Labor Day in September.
In other business, Highway Superintendent Mike Kyburz reported that Central Paving wins the bid for the roundabout project for $1,574,176; however, due to the electrical layout at the intersection planned for the roundabout, it will take some extra engineering to do the project without crippling the power at that part of town.
County Assessor Elizabeth Billue asked the commissioners to approve an addendum to an agreement with attorneys Buchanan & Bruggenschmidt for tax sales legal services. It was approved unanimously.
After years of having no one as the formal leader of the adult education program, Bethellen Richardson has been appointed to take over the role in White County. She will be working with Tammy Jones who is a Twin Lakes teacher and trained in the GED/high school equivalency testing.
White County Health Department Manager Katie Pullman-Black presented a contract to county attorney George Loy explaining it was for the public health grant, which will facilitate putting AEDs in public places and hygiene kits for homeless. After a quick review of the state generated contract, George Loy recommended the commissioners could approve this grant contract, noting he didn’t anticipate anything that would cause him heartburn, he said with a chuckle.