Retiring

White County Commissioner Steve Burton (right) offers congratulations to retiring Environment Officer Jim Reynolds.

 Photo by Susan G. Wright

MONTICELLO — Personnel changes have occurred in a couple significant roles in White County, including Jim Reynolds, who retired from his role as environmental officer. It was announced that former sheriff, Pat Shafer, has been hired to take over the role.

Randy Mitchell is retiring later this summer from White County Economic Development, and Randy Strawser has been hired as the new director there, coming to White County from Delphi. Strawser will begin his role right after Labor Day in September.

