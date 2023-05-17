MONTICELLO — Project updates were actively discussed as White County Commissioners learned about grants, building project updates and monthly reports during the Monday meeting.
Emily Albaugh, of the Kankakee Iroquois Regional Planning Commission came to the board to get their approval to participate in a Federal Highway Administration grant for the entire district for crash-rate mitigation on intersections and locations.
Albaugh explained that engineers would collect the stats of high crash rates and then engineer options to fix those areas. The match expected from each county is $40,000 and the entire grant would provide $700,000 to complete the study and plans to reduce crash ratios. The grant application will be submitted in July and should be awarded in September. Money would be distributed by county size.
Roger Elson of the Region 4 Workforce agreement discussed the changes in the region, including the dissolution of real estate agreement with Ivy Tech, making it difficult to have in-person classes in White County. Elson said there are Workforce One offices in Kokomo and Lafayette and added that it remains an option to contact for services online at www.region4workforce.org.
White County Attorney George Loy presented the Appendix A of the Twin Lakes’ Solar LLC road use agreement on behalf of Highway Superintendent Mike Kyburz, who was otherwise detained. Loy explained the issue evolved around the solar farm using the wrong county roads for heavy vehicles, and because of the road use agreement that has been in the law books, the county has been able to recoup the expense of repairing those roads by having the agreement.
Loy stated that the Appendix A extends the Road Use Agreement with Twin Lakes Solar because of delays in moving heavy equipment while the ground was frozen. At the beginning of the Twin Lakes Solar project, the agreement estimated $179,250 would cover the cost of repairs and because the construction crew didn’t stay on the designated roads, an additional $275,000 will be collected to make the necessary repairs and maintenance to all the roadway near the Twin Lakes Solar LLC project.
Terry Brooks, E-911 director, reported the recent software updates are working effectively, providing translation instantaneously and cutting down on the trips with lights and sirens being dispatched. She noted that when the wind farm moved in there was considerable training given to the E-911 staff along the way. There has been no mention of procedures for any calls to the solar farms, Brooks said. Loy promised to relay the message with the paperwork he's handling.
Recycling Director Dawn Girard reported 744 lbs. of material was collected in April. Katie Pullman-Black reported that an immunization grant that was applied for in October 2022 for Public Health has been granted, but the exact amount has not been revealed.
Airport superintendent Derek Sheehan reported that the fuel service center is fully operational, and there have been 1,430 itinerant navigation calls since the transponder software has been updated.
Chris Springer, White County Emergency Management director, announced that the last day for residents to apply for FEMA help from the March 31 storm is June 14.