MONTICELLO — Moving into the second half of the year, the White County Commissioners hear progress as part of Monday’s meeting.

Indiana Department of Transportation offers grants a few times a year, the Community Crossing grant is the current opportunity for road departments and highway departments to apply for financial assistance for projects. The White County Highway department presented Community Crossings Grant 2023 round 1, requesting $1 million for some paving projects which is a 75/25 match, standard arrangement. The commissioners approved the application and then had White County attorney George Loy open bids for the roundabout. Three companies submitted bids; Central Paving $1,583,477.13—Rieth-Reilly $1,574,176.40 and Milestone $1,804,677. No start date was released, but the bids for the project will now be reviewed.

