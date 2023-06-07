MONTICELLO — Moving into the second half of the year, the White County Commissioners hear progress as part of Monday’s meeting.
Indiana Department of Transportation offers grants a few times a year, the Community Crossing grant is the current opportunity for road departments and highway departments to apply for financial assistance for projects. The White County Highway department presented Community Crossings Grant 2023 round 1, requesting $1 million for some paving projects which is a 75/25 match, standard arrangement. The commissioners approved the application and then had White County attorney George Loy open bids for the roundabout. Three companies submitted bids; Central Paving $1,583,477.13—Rieth-Reilly $1,574,176.40 and Milestone $1,804,677. No start date was released, but the bids for the project will now be reviewed.
Last month, a representative from Kankakee Iroquois Regional Plan Commission came to explain an initiative to address aafe streets and roads within the region. Engineers will review areas where high accident rates are and then submit designs to correct the problems. White County Commissioners unanimously agreed to be a part of this program. The amount of money will be divided among the counties who agree to sign up.
Dan Fry, director of Boys and Girls Club of White County shared that the St. Joseph County agency has become the supervising body for the White County group. Among the goals created for Fry and his team is to increase the number of clubs in White County. Establishing service in Monon is on the agenda, Fry told Commissioner Mike Smolek in response to a question. Offering before-care options is something the commissioners suggested and possibly a Pre-K program being added to Boys and Girls Club’s menu of membership at some point. The commissioners complimented Fry on what has been done since the club established just a few years ago.
Laura Cosgray, county clerk, asked the commissioners permission to renew Maximus, the platform used to manage child support payments and dispersal. The fee for the year is $100. Her request was approved.
Area Plan Commission Director Joe Rogers discussed the language in a couple ordinances being written; carbon sequestration is still in a rough draft as the topic is new to consideration. Rogers says he’s continuing to research the topic to make sure the language is allowing transactions without being too complicated.
Additionally, Rogers recommended the commissioners approve an amendment to the electric vehicle charging station ordinance. “When a new apartment construction comes in, we need to ask that infrastructure for the chargers be part of the initial designs. Installing the mechanics and wiring would be more expensive to retrofit,” Rogers explained. Internal combustion engines are becoming obsolete, so there will be more electric vehicles in the future, and installing the wiring, etc. now will be a practical move. Commissioner Jim Davis and Commissioner Smolek would like to see more cost information.
Health Department Office Manager Katie Blackman shared that the public health grant that was applied for earlier this year has been approved and is to be used for extended service hours for an immunization clinic, and providing counseling for sexually transmitted diseases or testing. “Funding will be dispersed over two years,” Blackman explained. “We’re looking forward to expanding our service outreach.”
Commission President Steve Burton gave a brief summary on the construction projects taking place and preparing to begin. The coroner office suite is going according to plan and the equipment that had been on supply delay will be installed soon. The drawings for the recycling center and Community Corrections project could be ready for bids as soon as June 12.
Burton and Loy added that the sale of the old highway garage is nearing closing. The one hang-up is a 6 ft fence along the side of the property that runs behind residences; current zoning requires an 8 ft. fence, APC director Rogers explained.
After discussing the options of filing for a variance or installing new fence with Loy, the commissioners decided that installing a fence would be the quickest resolution.