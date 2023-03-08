MONTICELLO - More progress is happening in White County, as the board of commissioners reviewed and approved contracts and sale of some property.

The Brookston Fire Department funding was released to aid the construction of the new fire station and facilitate the county-wide EMS services agreement which was formalized last year. A concentrated effort has been made to place satellite EMS stations throughout the county. While the fire station project will upgrade all of their facilities, there will also allow for an apartment for EMTs or paramedics to be able to use with the county-wide EMS plan.

