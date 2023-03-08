MONTICELLO - More progress is happening in White County, as the board of commissioners reviewed and approved contracts and sale of some property.
The Brookston Fire Department funding was released to aid the construction of the new fire station and facilitate the county-wide EMS services agreement which was formalized last year. A concentrated effort has been made to place satellite EMS stations throughout the county. While the fire station project will upgrade all of their facilities, there will also allow for an apartment for EMTs or paramedics to be able to use with the county-wide EMS plan.
A grant managed by Kankakee Iroquois Resource Program allows costs to be covered in an 80/20 grant $955,000; $500,000+ from KIRPC and $420,000 from Brookston’s budget.
White County Highway Superintendent Mike Kyburz is able to take care of paving through the Community Crossings Paving Program as a bid from Central Paving was received for $892,700. Plans are to do paving in Jefferson Township, and to be prepared for the roundabout project. If projects aren’t completed according to the contract, the company pays a $1,000/week fee.
The former county highway garage in Reynolds is being sold to the Jacobs family, conditional on the remediation and reports from the Indiana Environmental Recovery Commission. There is also an area that requires backfill, Kyburz stated that could be taken care of with about 30 loads, approximately 600 tons of fill dirt.
Board President Steve Burton stated that with all of these transactions that White County has going, there are no bonds involved, meaning no debt being paid by the taxpayers. Kyburz also stated that when the funds from the sale make it to the highway department budget, he’d make sure they’re applied to Reynolds and Monon area projects.
Next conversation was regarding the road use agreements for the Calvary Energy Solar Road Use and the Twin Lakes Solar Road Use. Kyburz stated that most projects begin not knowing all the details of the form used in White County. Each project is going smoothly, and there is a delinquency fee charged if the project isn’t completed in time, and in the case of the Twin Lakes Solar project, they are responsible for replacing corner markers for $15,000.
Area Plan Commission Director Joe Rogers reported that at the roundtable, 25 people participated in the discussion on Feb. 23, and the majority opinion is that a task force should be formed to investigate getting more entry-level subordinate housing in White County. Forming the task force will be discussed at the next Area Plan Commission meeting March 13.
Lastly, White County Prosecutor Mark Delgado came before the commissioners to make them aware of a difficulty in maintaining confidentiality as a result of poor insulation in the walls. Delgado is currently preparing for some grand jury cases and would appreciate some assistance. Commissioner James Davis said that an insulation is going to be tested in the probation department, and that they will find a way to work equitably with the prosecutor.