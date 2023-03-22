MONTICELLO — White County Commissioners are staying aware of the projects and plans taking place around the county.
White County Clerk Laura Cosgray brought the commissioners into the circuit of communication that early voting won’t be at the Knights’ of Columbus Hall for the upcoming primary election early voting. The next possible space to accommodate voters is Brandywine, and Cosgray presented the contract quote for the commissioners’ approval; $1,875 for early voting and an additional $100 for election day.
Commissioner President Steve Burton asked how long the lease is with Brandywine. Cosgray explained that since the location is different and may challenge her office, she has agreed to the primary and general election, then future scheduling will be discussed after that. The board approved that agreement plan.
The White County Tourism Board has applied for a grant $15,301.35 with help from KIRPC to pay for the Lake Shafer Centennial celebration, the commissioners approved the application and agreed to aid with the match if the grant is awarded.
Area Plan Commission Director Joe Rogers asked the commissioners to consider an ordinance for carbon sequestration in White County areas. Current trends in farming legislation is to evaluate the process for building a pipeline to separate carbon for fertilizer chemicals. Commissioners Jim Davis and Mike Smolek each expressed concerns about the practice and encouraged Rogers to proceed with finding out what safe parameters need to be. The west side of White County would most likely be affected with the fuel activities and renewable energy activities around the Liberty Landfill projects.
Rogers also presented to the commissioners an ordinance to create a repurposing fund for contractors who would be interested in creating affordable housing from former business/industry locations. Caleb Pass and Charlie Roberts, local contractors came to reinforce recent findings that Monticello area needs more affordable housing and there is great potential in empty existing buildings, and that grants to help with the refitting of the structures would help draw contractors into considering these projects.
The ordinance prepared by Gayle Rogers asks for $150,000 from the general fund of the APC; with the maximum grant of $20,000 per project to redesign businesses to residential. Going forward, the fund would be financed by building permit fees and will be maintained by those fees. The commissioners accepted the ordinance and the first reading was also accepted by the board unanimously.