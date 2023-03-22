Herald Journal Local News logo

MONTICELLO — White County Commissioners are staying aware of the projects and plans taking place around the county.

White County Clerk Laura Cosgray brought the commissioners into the circuit of communication that early voting won’t be at the Knights’ of Columbus Hall for the upcoming primary election early voting. The next possible space to accommodate voters is Brandywine, and Cosgray presented the contract quote for the commissioners’ approval; $1,875 for early voting and an additional $100 for election day.