MONTICELLO — Other business discussed at the White County Commissioners meeting on Monday included hearing Randy Mitchell, White County Economic Development director emeritus presented a letter of intent for the board to participate in the Readi 2.0 Initiative that will facilitate grant money opportunities for 2024.
Then Mitchell took a moment to introduce his replacement, Randy Strasser who is currently wrapping up his career at VS Engineering while he prepares to take over at WCEDC early September, right after Labor Day.
White County Attorney George Loy explained that the Honey Creek Solar Farm project and road-use agreement agreed to in 2021 is needed to be amended due to circumstances that prevented the first phases of the project beginning on schedule.
“It will be the third or fourth quarter of 2024 before we’re able to get this going,” said Tim Brewer, representing the engineering company for the Honey Creek Solar project. When asked about how many acres of this project will be solar panels, Brewer explained that won’t be determined until what the results of FERC and other studies come back. It’s estimated that 50% of the project area will be solar panels,” Brewer said.
The economic development agreement between the county and the Honey Creek Solar Farm project and road-use agreement brings $2.6 million back into the highway budget accounts to cover the roads that were damaged in the preliminary work at the Honey Creek site.
The Honey Creek Solar agreement for 180 megawatts in the first two phases and 200 in the last phase; the commissioners approved resolution 2307-17-01.
During the joint commissioner-council portion of the meeting Commissioner President Steve Burton presented updates on the assorted construction projects taking place in different phases, supervised by Garmong.
The change order presented for the new coroner’s office is to take care of measurement errors on a couple interior walls of the facility. Burton explained that it all looked correct on paper, but the gurney measurements used to measure and design the project doesn’t match the gurney style currently used. Additionally, there needed to be changes to allow for a space where survivors can confirm the identity of deceased, and make sure the turn radiuses are correct.
Next, Burton stated that the Community Corrections Building will receive bids on Aug. 8, and will award the bids on Aug. 21.
Finally, the county commissioners were asked to review the request to make White County a broadband ready county. This is part of an initiative to make all 92 counties in the state ready for the influx of wi-fi demand and devices.