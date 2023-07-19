Herald Journal Local News logo

MONTICELLO — Other business discussed at the White County Commissioners meeting on Monday included hearing Randy Mitchell, White County Economic Development director emeritus presented a letter of intent for the board to participate in the Readi 2.0 Initiative that will facilitate grant money opportunities for 2024.

Then Mitchell took a moment to introduce his replacement, Randy Strasser who is currently wrapping up his career at VS Engineering while he prepares to take over at WCEDC early September, right after Labor Day.