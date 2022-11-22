MONTICELLO — Moving ahead with the construction of the new White County Recycling Center required the Board of Commissioners to release the funds totaling $107,000 from the landfill accounts. Two weeks ago, the board confirmed Delv Design was still interested in the project after COVID-19 put a delay on everything in 2020; the monies set aside for the project in 2020 have now been released to begin spending on the designated project. County attorney George Loy explained all of the paperwork was in order, and the commissioners approved the release from landfill funds.
Since deactivating the old White County Highway Garage and ordering new equipment, Highway Superintendent Mike Kyburz asked the commissioners permission to sell a couple surplus items to other counties. “When I ordered some of our new equipment I didn’t feel it was a good enough trade-in value on the pneumatic roller or the chip spreader,” Kyburz added. “I checked if there was interest from other counties.” Blackford County is buying the 2015 chip spreader and Kosciusko County is buying the pneumatic roller, bringing $135,000 back into the budget.
Kyburz also told the commissioners of funding that had been rereleased into the state. Kyburz applied for a grant from that state surplus funds, identified to maintain and upgrade Bridge 246, in 2028. Kyburz explained the grant is an 80/20 match and White County’s portion of the project is estimated to be $763,000.
Kyburz added that his assistants Dave Hurst, Chad Peterbaugh, Chris Alma and Mike Meyer attended state meetings where they learned of these grant opportunities as well as other safety information. Proper road striping can reduce car/deer accidents by 22 percent, Kyburz shared.
During the joint portion of the meeting with White County Council, Emergency Management Director Chris Springer spoke to the officials about extending the contract for the Everbridge communication system to take advantage of savings.
Springer who has taken this position after longtime director Roberta Yerk retired, explained that this Everbridge system is a tremendous safety advantage, because it can be used to report weather warnings, NIPSCO flooding concerns, road closures and any number of uses.
“The Everbridge system costs $9,000 per year and there is a smart weather app which will increase access to weather warnings and alerts,” Springer explained.
Both boards approved Springer’s request for White County Emergency Management.
Katie Stout-Blackman of the White County Health Department shared that she and the nurses attended the local public health conference, and learned there will be a statewide increase in funding for 2024. She also shared that she and the nurses attended the United Way of White County Angel Tree distribution on Nov. 20 and stated they were able to schedule immunization appointments for flu shots, Covid and shingles as well.