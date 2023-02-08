MONTICELLO - Progress was a theme in Monday’s White County Commissioner’s meeting as contracts for two projects were given the go ahead.
Chip Morgan from LNG Indy appeared before the board to ask for a contract amendment on the pipeline project between Cass and White counties and the Liberty Landfill. County Attorney George Loy spoke briefly to assure the amendment meets Indiana construction codes. Morgan explained that unexpected delays came when property owners were reluctant to allow the eminent domain use of the land.
“Once we got the landowners comfortable in White County, the construction season was slowing, so work moved to Cass County,” Morgan said.
White County Highway Superintendent Mike Kyburz told the commissioners that Morgan’s crew has been good to work with and they have been careful all of the time they have been working.
Morgan added that $1 million bond has been renewed for the required terms of the project, the commissioners then approved the amendment.
Next, Area Plan Commission Director Joe Rogers asked the commissioners about establishing a maximum amount of land used for renewable energy sources. White County has 125,475 agriculture acres; currently there are 10,000 acres involved in projects between the uses of wind turbines and the solar farm which is a fenced compound. Rogers referred to the Comprehensive Plan and suggested that the current rate of expansion for renewable energy sources is an assault on agriculture acreage in White County’s tax base. During the conversation, Commissioner Mike Smolek said that he knew State Representative Kendall Culp is working on legislation on exactly this topic. Rogers then interjected that he could ask the Board of Zoning and Appeals to review the statistics and make an informed decision when the legislation is clear on the matter.
White County Prosecutor Mark Delgado asked the commissioners to allow purchase/access fees to a nationwide database for his investigator Mark Grayson to be able to utilize for cases. While Delgado was explaining the capabilities of the software, auditor Elizabeth Billue asked where to pay the fee from. Grayson interjected that the deferral fund was the one used in past prosecutors’ terms. The commissioners approved the request made by Delgado.
LPA Lochmuller petitioned for $160,000 to be released for the US 421/ Gordon Road roundabout project. While a representative from Lochmuller wasn’t at the meeting, Highway Superintendent Kyburz added the project is set to let for bids in March.
Katie Stout-Blackman, White County Health Department office manager, shared the approval of two grants that comfortably fund the Health Department operating budget, $17,867 and $33,139, Currently one of the nurses is working on a grant application that could release up to additional $50,000 and Blackman shared that increasing programming has been discussed to raise the low vaccination rates across the board.
“We’ve spoken with Dave McCormick the director of vaccination statistics at the State Health Department,” Blackman explained. “We’re hoping to reach more populations and program with this grant for additional hours without draining county budgets.
Some of the proposed programming could possibly include adding weekend clinics, offering care to White County citizens who may not have insurance or covered by Medicare/Medicaid. Blackman assured the board of commissioners that more information will come forward as the result of the last grant will determine the actual scheduling of things.
Last item discussed at the meeting was Rogers asking permission to attend the EV Summit and the nine sessions he finds useful toward the next phase of the EV chargers coming to White County. The request was approved and the commissioners adjourned the meeting.