MONTICELLO — Monthly departmental updates brought forth updates that needed to be heard by the Commissioners and County council; George Greene shared the airport update when Derek Shehan had an unforeseen circumstance. “We have had the fuel farm operational for a few months and we have had numerous problems that have been covered by warranty so far, but the board is recommending we buy the extended warranty, to continue having the problems attended to properly,” Greene explained.
The updates around the airport includes maintaining green space as well as trimming back trees that can impede the end of the runway. Because its taken awhile to get the trees trimmed, tags have been removed from a couple trees, although the tree removal is reimbursable by the FAA and the Indiana Department of Transportation. “We’ll launch a drone to make sure that we have the airspace properly clear,” Greene added.
Additionally the airport board took bids to repair pavement on the tarmac that has gotten rough. The bid that the airport board accepted is with B&W Asphalt for $26,840. According to state code, bids off $30,000 or higher, the airport board needs county commissioner approval, which county attorney George Loy agreed with that statement. However, the concern is that the lowest bid was not the one accepted, the councilman and commissioners determined that the lowest bid did not meet the specific requirements of the project and thus hiring chosen company will meet the requirements.
Incoming Economic Development Director Randy Strasser presented the report to the boards about business leads in the county. Strasser explained that nine new leads have come to the county, and he has been working with Debbie Conover on following up on three of them.
Councilman Art Anderson asked about a water supply issue coming up in the Lafayette media, where water supply is endangered and some of the possible solutions include tapping into Tippecanoe watershed. Anderson asked what Strasser’s opinion was in regards to protecting watershed; his answer, “Write letters to legislators to make sure watershed is protected, and tell legislators to protect water supply.”