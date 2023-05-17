MONTICELLO — The White County Commissioners provided the ultimate decision on rezoning request from NJ properties owned by Dave Jordan and doing business as Jordan Shorescapes. Area Plan Commission Director Joe Rogers presented the details of the zoning request, which has been a source of much discussion since March, tabled in April and reached a vote of conclusion May 8, at the Area Plan Commission meeting, with a vote of two in favor and nine against rezoning a parcel of property from R4 to I-1 off South Freeman Road, adjacent to Jamaica Court.
Before the White County Commissioners rendered a decision, the board heard remarks from the concerned citizens and neighbors who live next to this lot petitioned for by Jordan. Chris Barry began the discussion by sharing remarks from colleagues who asked if he was in a car accident while conducting a conference call with windows and doors closed at his home office.
Barry referenced concerns of Jordan’s project/business that his wife Holly Barry presented at the APC meeting, she is an aquatic biology professor emeritus and stated the amount of silt stirred by the use of excavator to load two large barges with the building materials to build the seawalls and ripwrap, subsequently stirs algae blooms and affects water quality in this more shallow portion of Lake Freeman.
Bruce Walters spoke on how the noise generated by the Shorescapes business, as well as the air pollution from the exhaust, could also affect the property values, explaining that he and his wife are both realtors.
Alan Judkins, also a resident on Jamaica Ct., presented the same map he shared with the Area Plan Commission, which illustrated that surrounding Jordan’s property is residential and woodlands owned by the SFLECC. “The type of work being done just disrupts what nature has placed here,” Judkins stated.
Dave Jordan then spoke to the concerns of the project. He did admit that he was reluctant to doing a lot of upgrades to these two parcels to address the concerns because he wanted to wait until his rezoning petition was complete.
In regards to the noise levels of clanging on the decks of barges, it was proposed to put plywood on the barges, but that wouldn’t last long when steel beams are dropped onto the deck. Jordan told the commissioners that using 4 by 4 beams would last, but still cost to put into place. “A good operator could put supplies on the barge without making noise.
Ultimately, the county commissioners agreed with the decision of the Area Plan Commission by voting unanimously to deny this rezone request.