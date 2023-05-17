Google map

A graphic was provided by Alan Judkins for the Jamaica Ct. project at the county commissioners meeting.

MONTICELLO — The White County Commissioners provided the ultimate decision on rezoning request from NJ properties owned by Dave Jordan and doing business as Jordan Shorescapes. Area Plan Commission Director Joe Rogers presented the details of the zoning request, which has been a source of much discussion since March, tabled in April and reached a vote of conclusion May 8, at the Area Plan Commission meeting, with a vote of two in favor and nine against rezoning a parcel of property from R4 to I-1 off South Freeman Road, adjacent to Jamaica Court.

Before the White County Commissioners rendered a decision, the board heard remarks from the concerned citizens and neighbors who live next to this lot petitioned for by Jordan. Chris Barry began the discussion by sharing remarks from colleagues who asked if he was in a car accident while conducting a conference call with windows and doors closed at his home office.

