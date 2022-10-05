The White County Commissioners accept letters of interest from anyone wishing to serve on the Twin Lakes Regional Sewer Board.
The meetings are held once a month on the second Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office at 921 W. Executive Court in Monticello. Meetings most often last one hour.
Appointed board members must meet one of the following criteria: (1) an owner of real estate within the district, (2) an elected official who represents a political subdivision within the district, or (3) a ratepayer of the district.
To get an idea of what is discussed, please go to their website www.twinlakesrsd.com and click on current minutes.
Letters of interest can be mailed to White County Commissioners, PO Box 260, Monticello, IN 47960, dropped off at the White County Building, 2nd floor, Commissioners’ Office or emailed to Donya.tirpak@whitecounty.in.gov.
Questions can be directed to (574) 583-4879.