MONTICELLO — So what happens to the White County Commission seat that may come back open at the end of the year?
Kevin Page, who won the Nov. 3 General Election bid to become the next White County Commissioner to replace the retiring John C. Heimlich, passed away Dec. 3 due to complications from COVID-19. He was laid to rest Saturday, Dec. 12.
“It is an unfortunate situation, the passing of White County Commissioner-elect Kevin Page,” stated White County GOP Chairman Shannon Mattix.
Page easily won the District 2 County Commission seat by defeating Democrat Darin Griesey 7,510-2,614 — or 74.18% to 25.82%. He would have been officially sworn into office at 9 a.m. Dec. 29 during an official ceremony that’s scheduled at the White County Building.
He was elected to replace Heimlich, who didn’t seek another term in office after nearly two-and-a-half decades of public service.
Mattix pointed to Indiana Code 5-8-3.5 and 5-8-4, which deals with such situations.
“Kevin Page did not take his oath of office; he did not qualify to enter the office before his death,” Mattix stated. “According to Article 15, Section 3 of the Indiana Constitution, the person in office at the end of the term holds over and continues in that office until their successor is elected and qualified.”
In other words, the incumbent office holder, Heimlich, will hold over and continue in office until the commission seat is up for election in 2024.
Mattix said if Heimlich does not wish to serve another four-year term, he must then submit a written resignation letter to White County Circuit Court Clerk Laura Cosgray and inform the Republican Party chairman, which will be effective immediately when it is file stamped — unless he provides for a delayed effective date.
During the commissioners’ regular meeting Monday, Dec. 7, Heimlich didn’t directly address the issue but said he is looking forward to retirement.
When emailed later that day, Heimlich said, “My public response right now is that my term ends at the end of December. I feel it is inappropriate to address anything beyond that at this time.”
He said the focus should be that the community has lost a leader, the county has lost someone they overwhelmingly elected as their commissioner, and a family has lost their beloved husband and father.
The HJ wrote a lengthy story about Page for the Dec. 9 print and online editions, as well as published a large online gallery featuring photos of Page — with permission from his family.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the Page family during this difficult time,” he said. “Everything else will get sorted out in due time.”