MONTICELLO — The White County Clerk’s Office is reminding eligible voters of a few key dates leading up to this year’s Primary Election.
The Primary Election will be 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. Voting centers will be set up at Brookston Federated Church, 202 S. Wood St., Brookston; Monon Community Church, 75 W. Indiana 16, Monon; Buffalo Fire Station, 206 S. Indiana 16, Buffalo; and Wolcott Park Community Building, 203 W. Blake St., Wolcott; Idaville Church of God, 11073 E. 50 North, Idaville; and Knights of Columbus, 122 N. Illinois St., Monticello.
The last day to register to vote is April 4. White County Clerk Laura Cosgray suggests that people check the county’s clerk’s website — voterinfo.whitecountyin.us — for up-to-date information.
Absentee by mail ballots
People who wish to vote absentee by mail can request an application now until April 21. Voters must meet state requirements in order to vote this way. Call the clerk’s office or visit voterinfo.whitecountyin.us to print an online application and check state requirements.
Applications should be returned to P.O. Box 350, Monticello, IN 47960, faxed to 574-583-1532, or emailed to elections@whitecountyindiana.us.
All absentee ballots must be received in the clerk’s office no later than 6 p.m. May 3.
Travel Board
Those who plan to vote using the county’s Travel Board service can request an application now until noon May 2. The service is for people who are unable to go to the polls on Election Day due to an illness, injury, being confined or those caring for a confined person.
People who need this service should call the clerk’s office at 574-583-1531 to schedule an appointment for a Travel board visit.
The Travel Board is taking appointments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 14-29, and from 8 a.m. to midnight May 2.
Early walk-ins
Absentee early walk-in voting will be April 5-May 2, but no voting will take place April 15 because of Good Friday.
Locations for absentee early walk-in voting will be the Knights of Columbus in Monticello and Brookston Federated Church.
The Knights of Columbus will be open for voting from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23 and April 30, and 8 a.m. to noon May 2. The church in Brookston will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 and April 30.