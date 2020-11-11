MONTICELLO — A White County judge issued a temporary injunction last month that forces the White County Commissioners to pay for outside attorneys that provided guidance for the county clerk and elections board during the primary and general election cycles.
A petition filed Oct. 1 in White County Circuit Court asks for a preliminary and permanent injunction against the White County Commissioners – John Heimlich, David Diener and Steve Burton – to approve, appropriate and pay the expenses of White County Clerk Laura Cosgray and the White County Elections Board already incurred, and to be incurred, “under exigent circumstances” in connection with the 2020 Primary and 2020 General elections during the COVID-19 health emergency.
At issue, according to court documents obtained by the Herald Journal, is whether White County Clerk Laura Cosgray and the White County Elections Board had the authority to hire two outside law firms for services rendered during the June 5 primary election and whether the White County Commissioners should pay the bill for those services.
Th lawsuit by Cosgray and the elections board alleges the White County Commissioners are violating laws pertaining to appropriating funds necessary to pay for the services of the two law firms for providing guidance for the primary election. Due to COVID-19, the primary election was moved from early May to early June, and voting occurred at one location – on the front lawn outside the White County building.
The petition asks that the commissioners reverse their decision to deny payment to Ammeen Valenzuela Associates LLP and Delgado Law Office PC for advice and guidance provided to the county clerk and elections board during the primary.
The invoice for Ammeen Valenzuela Associates is $2,400; for Delgado Law Office, the invoice for services totals $2,135. According to the documents, Cosgray was informed that the county would not pay for those services.
James Ammeen, who represented Cosgray in February 2018 when she was fired from her job in the clerk’s office for allegedly using her employment to aid a campaign run for county clerk, which she won – was hired because of his expertise in Indiana election law and provided “immediate service” to her. Mark Delgado, of Delgado Law Office PC, was hired, documents state, to provide counsel to the election board.
A special prosecutor, Dan Sigler, determined there was no evidence to charge Cosgray with any criminal wrongdoing in the 2018 case.
Between the time Cosgray was fired from her job in the clerk’s office and the decision to stop court proceedings related to it, the county and attorney George Loy, who represents the commissioners, began preparing for a potential lawsuit regarding the firing and “discovered information that a crime(s) may have been committed … during the course of her employment with White County.
Loy stated in his response to the suit that the injunction should be dissolved because Cosgray had no authority to hire legal counsel or provide for the county executive to pay for such expenses Citing a state law, Loy stated in the response that only a county executive (a county board of commissioners) has the right to retain legal counsel.
“In this case, the White County Commissioners are the only officials with authority to make contracts for county legal services, and any other White County official who purports to approve or sign a contract for such services without the approval of the White County Commissioners is acting without any legal authority to do so,” Loy wrote. “Any such contract, such as the one entered into by Cosgray without the legal authority to do so, is void.”
Court documents state Loy delivered a letter to Cosgray on Sept. 1, 2020, informing her that the commissioners would not pay for the two law offices’ services, citing Indiana law regarding division of powers of certain counties.
“Ordering (the commissioners) to pay for an unlawful, voice contract signed by Cosgray is erroneous and contrary to Indiana law.”
Loy added that when it comes to appropriating funds for properly incurred election expense purposes, “it is the ‘fiscal body’ of a county, not the executive, that can appropriate” such funds. Under Indiana law, that responsibility would fall to the county council, which is the “fiscal body” of the county.
Cosgray alleges in the lawsuit that hiring the two law firms was needed because Loy posed as a conflict of interest since he represents the commissioners. Cosgray alleges in the filing that Loy told her he represents her, “but during the Primary Election (Loy) refused to counsel her in connection with her duties.”
Cosgray stated in the court papers that she hired the two law firms because she needed legal counsel experienced in election law to advise her with regard to the administration of the primary election during the pandemic, alleged interference by Heimlich, Diener, Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross and Monticello Police Chief Lingenfelter, and Loy’s alleged conflict of interest.
The documents state Loy’s conflicts of interest concern his dual representation of the county and the city of Monticello, and because of his “personal fealty” to the commissioners and “lack of independence as to Petitioner.”
Further, the court papers alleged that, on May 26, 2020 – the first day of early voting in the primary — Gross and Lingenfelter “attempted to intimidate” Cosgray and entered into the vote center “in violation of law.”
Neither Gross nor Lingenfelter are named as defendants in the lawsuit.
Documents state Cosgray recorded interactions with the county commissioners, Gross and Lingenfelter on her cell phone. The court papers go on to state that during one interaction with Heimlich and Diener, “Heimlich struck at Petitioner (Cosgray) but did not make actual contact,” placing Cosgray in fear of her personal safety.
The court documents go on to state that the incident was relayed to Loy, whose response “was dismissive and along the lines that ‘sometimes people lose their temper when tensions are high.’” This statement, Cosgray noted in the court documents, made it “crystal clear that (Loy) had a conflict of interest and would not provide effective legal counsel” to Cosgray or the election board.
The case was slated to be heard in Boone County Superior Court per a change of venue. A hearing slated for Oct. 15 was canceled, according to online court dockets. The case is also listed as “closed.”