MONON — All Aboard Monon Main Street Association will host a Wacky Wheels parade next week.
It’ll happen at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 in downtown Monon.
Monon residents are invited to drive golf carts, bicycles, lawn mowers and other personal “wacky wheels” in the parade that will begin by gathering at Monon.
The parade will then go through Monon by following the lead golf cart.
Upon returning to the park around 7 p.m., people will be treated to free refreshments.
At 7:30 p.m., a free outdoor family movie will be shown at the park.
Everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket and/or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of family fun sponsored by All Aboard Monon Main Street.