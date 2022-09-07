MONTICELLO — During the Monticello City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, the council approved a request to allow the eighth grade volleyball teams to have a bucket shake fundraiser Saturday. Michelle Henricks, whose daughter is on the Roosevelt Middle School eighth grade volleyball team stepped up to make the request on behalf of the team.
She said the girls are low on practice balls and are using some “hand-me downs” from the high school. She said they are just trying to keep the cost low for the families. “I’m trying to help,” she said. “That’s why I’m here.”