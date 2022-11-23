MONTICELLO — During the Board of Public Works meeting, which precedes the City Council meeting, the board approved a request by White County Veterans Service Officer Nathan Baker to place signage at two parking spots along Main Street in front of his office to be designated for veteran parking. He said this would make it easier for older or disabled veterans to come to the office if they can park right outside the door.
Baker said he has spoken with Twin Lakes High School to have students paint the parking spots. If someone other than a veteran chooses to park there, they will not be ticketed. Street Superintendent Frank Arthur said it would not be enforceable. Baker understood and said, “You will never hear a complaint from me if someone’s parked there.”
He said if the parking spaces are marked, people will be less likely to take those spots from a veteran. Although Baker asked only to have the spaces painted, Monticello Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz suggested having signs up as well. He said he likes the idea and said signage would be good for awareness.
The board agreed to the request during the hours of operation at the Veterans Service Office, which is Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mayor Cathy Gross opened the public hearing for the RCA neighborhood Improvement Project Phase 2. The board heard from Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineering, who explained they have evaluated the area for the required preliminary engineering report (PER) for the project. He said deficiencies were found in the water distribution system, which was built in the early 1900s. The report states, “The age and material of the pipe present the need for replacement in order to provide adequate flow and pressure and mitigate pipe deterioration.”
Due to the age of the pipes, which was well before lead regulations took effect, there is the potential for the system to contain lead pipes and for copper pipes to have lead soldering.
Phase 2 will include continuing the water main and water service replacements on First, Second and Third Streets, and Walnut, Turpie, Hanawalt, Easy and Ireland Streets. The project will replace existing 4 inch and 6 inch water mains with new 6 inch mains. It also includes replacing water service lines to the properties, which is usually the responsibility of the property owners. This will involve getting temporary easements on all of the properties involved. Property owners will have to give their permission for this to be done.
Robarge said there is a one year warranty on the temporary easements should there be any problems with the new water service during that time. Afterwards, issues will go back to the property owners once again.
The city has received a $2 million grant to pay for this second phase. The estimated cost for the project is $6,136,500 with $2 million of that total as the estimated cost for the water service replacements.
The board accepted the PER and approved the signatory authorization resolution for the project.
Two bids were received for cash rent on the city’s farm property, which consists of 49.77 acres. The lease on the rental of the farm property is up for bid every two years. The highest bid from Pearson Farms for $15,600 each year was accepted. Pearson Farms has been farming the acreage since 1965. The lower bid came in at $246 per acre or $12,243.