RCA Neighborhood Phase 2

Phase 2 of the water system project will be done on the streets colored in orange. Water mains and water service replacements will replace the 120 year old water mains and pipe lines.

MONTICELLO — During the Board of Public Works meeting, which precedes the City Council meeting, the board approved a request by White County Veterans Service Officer Nathan Baker to place signage at two parking spots along Main Street in front of his office to be designated for veteran parking. He said this would make it easier for older or disabled veterans to come to the office if they can park right outside the door.

Baker said he has spoken with Twin Lakes High School to have students paint the parking spots. If someone other than a veteran chooses to park there, they will not be ticketed. Street Superintendent Frank Arthur said it would not be enforceable. Baker understood and said, “You will never hear a complaint from me if someone’s parked there.”

