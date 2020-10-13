WHITE COUNTY — With about a week left to go, the Hunt a Little Feed a Lot program is nearing one monetary donation record while, at the same time, vying for a milestone giving standard.
The long-running program, now in its 12th year and helps feed less fortunate citizens in White County, is looking for people to help by donating a check or their venison harvest to help the White County Food Pantry.
According to Shannon Mattix, the program needs about $1,040 to set a new record and $1,865 to reach the $10,000 mark.
This promotion runs for firearm season only until funds are exhausted. Last season, with more than $8,370 raised, the program donated nearly 5,000 pounds of venison to the White County Food Pantry. Since 2009, total funds raised for the program stands at $65,732.
“(With) 2020 (being) a year of incredible uncertainty, we are so close to a new record,” Mattix wrote in a Tuesday morning email. “Our friends at the WCFP appreciate this program. Help me finish this out strong.”
Hunters may drop off their entire deer harvest at Rance’s Deer Processing, 6732 W. County Road 50 North, Logansport, near Lake Cicott. WCFP will pay the processor rate of $85 per deer that makes its way to the White County Food Pantry.
People can sponsor a deer by donating a tax-deductible $85, or more, that will help WCFP cover the processing fee. Checks should be mailed to: Shannon Mattix, in care of White County Food Pantry, 128 S. Illinois St., Suite A, Monticello, IN 47960.
Mattix noted that monetary donations may exceed $85 by as much as the donor wishes.
For more information call 219-863-2078.