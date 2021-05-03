MONON — After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 health emergency, North White conducted its annual high school prom.
The prom was May 1 at the new barn at Meadow Springs in Francesville. The theme was “Rustic.”
The king and queen of the prom were Brayden Buschman and Nevaehs VanVoorst. The court included Carlee Marlatt, Dominick Hernandez, Daniel Wisner, Macy Loy, Cade Garrett and Olivia Allen.
The junior court includes Lynzie Heimlich, Riley Carter, Cameryn Scott, Kevin Rubio, David Sanchez and Nate Miller.