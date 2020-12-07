LAFAYETTE — For the third consecutive year, Valley Oaks Health has received a Quick Response Team (QRT) grant extension from the Mental Health and Addiction Division within the State Opioid Response Grant.
The renewed funding will continue the integrated approach to treating opioid use disorders in Tippecanoe, White and Jasper counties. This is accomplished through a mobile response team contracted by Phoenix Paramedic Solutions to run Phoenix Recovery Solutions which consists of peer-based recovery support from individuals who have experienced substance recovery themselves.
Additionally, emergency department prescribers and wrap-around services will be provided for patients and their families.
Tippecanoe, White and Jasper counties are among the most underserved areas for opioid recovery resources in Indiana. The main purpose of this program is to help engage and treat individuals suffering from opioid use and their families.