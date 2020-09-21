LAFAYETTE – Valley Oaks Health, a provider of mental health services to communities in Indiana, will be offering at no-cost a First Responder Discussion Group.
First responders are individuals who respond to emergency situations to aid police officers, paramedics/EMTs, firefighters, emergency dispatchers and health care workers. They frequently face potentially dangerous and traumatic situations and thus may be susceptible to a wide range of medical and mental health issues.
The support of a mental health professional can help first responders address post-traumatic stress, anxiety, depression and any other challenges they may face.
“With first responders addressing recent events such as COVID-19, we believe it’s important to provide free support on how first responders can manage their stress, anxiety and fear," said Zoe Frantz, Valley Oaks Health chief strategy officer. "This support group is designed to do just that."
Funding for the support group comes from the United Way of Greater Lafayette.
The group is for any first responder who needs support. The group will be a virtual one-hour weekly support group via Zoom to help those who help others by being on the frontlines. The support group meets from 7-8 p.m. EST each Monday.
People who are interested in attending this group may join the Zoom meeting at 809-036-2489.
People who have questions regarding registration or the group should email or call Kim Denton at 219-866-4194 or kdenton-ne@valleyoaks.org.