LAFAYETTE — Valley Oaks Health will have two weekly virtual support groups for educators and first responders to provide free peer-based support led by a trained mental health care provider to assist with the increased demands from COVID-19.
The public educators support group is 4-5 p.m. EST every Tuesday. The first responders support group is 7-8 p.m. EST every Monday.
These one-hour groups allow workers to discuss the isolation and hardships of being on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, the public educator group offers support for Indiana K-12+ teachers and administrators. The first responders group is intended for healthcare, law enforcement and any other professional working to combat the spread of the virus.
To access the support groups, visit https://bit.ly/2JtLm4T to register for the public educators support group or sign-in using 809 036 2489 as the code to join the first responders support group.
People who have questions may contact Nathan Worster at 765-441-2711 or nworster-ne@valleyoaks.org for the educators support group; or Kim Denton at 219-866-4194 or kdenton-ne@valleyoaks.org for the first responders support group.
This program was made possible through a FEMA grant awarded to Valley Oaks Health.
Valley Oaks Health is a community mental health and addiction treatment center with locations in Lafayette, Monticello, Delphi, Rensselaer, Otterbein, Attica and Crawfordsville.