WHITE/TIPPECANOE COUNTIES — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced U.S. 231 will close on or after Monday, Oct. 3 for culvert work. U.S. 231 will close from just south of I-65 to approximately 0.09 miles south of County Road W. 600 S. The closure, near Wolcott, is expected to last through the end of October, weather permitting.
The official detour follows I-65 south to S.R. 18 east.
Also on Monday, Oct. 3, S.R. 26 will close for culvert work near Lafayette, in Tippecanoe County. This closure is approximately 5.75 miles west of U.S. 231, between Co. Rd. N. 650 W. and Co. Rd. N. 750 W. This closure is also expected to last through the end of October, weather permitting.
The official detour follows S.R. 55 north to S.R. 352 east to U.S. 52 east to U.S. 231 south.
This project was awarded to Milestone Contractors, L.P. for $1.7 million. It also involves culvert work on S.R. 18 Benton County. The entire contract is expected to be finished at the end of October, weather permitting.
Motorists in West Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
• Twitter: @INDOT_WCentral
• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android