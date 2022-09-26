INDOT detour for US 231
DeLucenay, Megan E

WHITE/TIPPECANOE COUNTIES — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced U.S. 231 will close on or after Monday, Oct. 3 for culvert work. U.S. 231 will close from just south of I-65 to approximately 0.09 miles south of County Road W. 600 S. The closure, near Wolcott, is expected to last through the end of October, weather permitting.

The official detour follows I-65 south to S.R. 18 east.

