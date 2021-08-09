BROOKSTON — A woman and her infant child were killed late Sunday night after a high-speed police pursuit that began near Indiana Beach ended with a violent crash at an abandoned home in downtown Brookston.
According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers, the chase began at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday after the White County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspected drunk driver near the Monticello-based amusement and water park resort.
Deputies pursued the driver, identified as Joshua Brown, 23, of Springfield, Ill., through White County before Brown crashed his vehicle into the abandoned home at West Third and Ripley Streets in Brookston.
According to Piers, Brown was driving a black 2013 BMW X3 with six occupants traveling westbound at a high rate of speed along Indiana 18, crossing a set of railroad tracks and through a stoplight at Indiana 18 and Indiana 43, where it turns into West Third Street.
“On Third Street, the vehicle lost control, ran off the road, hit a tree and came to rest after hitting an abandoned house on Ripley Street,” he said.
Piers said six people were in the vehicle, including a woman and her infant child, who were both pronounced dead at the scene by the White County Coroner’s Office. Names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family, he added.
Police said Brown and another passenger, Eric Stokes, 21, of Illinois, fled the crash scene but were apprehended and transported to area hospitals.
Two other children — one juvenile and one toddler — were also in the vehicle and transported to hospitals in South Bend and Indianapolis, respectively.
Piers said Brown faces preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony; two counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing death, both Level 3 felonies; two counts of reckless driving causing death, both Level 5 felonies; two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, both Level 5 felonies; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Stokes faces a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. He and Brown were lodged at the White County Jail as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Piers said Brown is suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash.
The Indiana State Police are continuing their investigation into the crash while the White County Sheriff’s Office is handling the pursuit aspect, Piers said.