IDAVILLE — A White County woman was killed Tuesday when the transport bus in which she was a passenger collided with a semi-tractor trailer along US 24 on the western edge of Idaville.
Lora E. Anderson, 49, of Monticello, died at the scene from injuries she sustained during the crash, which happened around 6 p.m.
She was riding a bus owned by Peak Community Service, which provides services to people "with intellectual and developmental disabilities of all ages." The bus was traveling west toward Monticello from Logansport when, according to the White County Sheriff's Office citing witnesses at the scene, it crossed the center line and collided head-on with the semi-tractor trailer, which was headed east on US 24.
The driver of the bus, Paige Schwartz, of Kentland, was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.
The driver of the Freightliner semi-tractor trailer, Sandeep Singh, of New York, was transported to, and later released from, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
The crash is currently being investigated by the White County Sheriff's Office. Assisting at the scene were the Indiana State Police Motor Carrier Division, Monticello Fire Department, Idaville First Response and White County Coroner's Office.