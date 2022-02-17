MONTICELLO — Indiana State Police detectives from the Lafayette Post were called to investigate a house fire early Thursday morning on North Lakeshore Drive in Monticello that resulted in two fatalities.
Just before 2 a.m., White County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire in the 3200 block of North Lakeshore Drive. Monticello Police Department and multiple fire departments responded to the scene and located the fully engulfed residence.
Investigators later determined there were two victims — an adult woman and a teenage child — deceased inside the residence.
The names of the two victims are being withheld pending identification and notification to their next of kin.
This is an active investigation by the Indiana State Police and the Indiana Fire Marshal’s. At this time, the cause of the fire nor the cause of death have been determined.
The Herald Journal will provide more information as it becomes available.