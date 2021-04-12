LAFAYTTE — Indiana University Health has awarded $3.48 million to local organizations across the state working to address early learning needs and other community issues heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants are from the $100 million Community Impact Investment Fund (CIIF) established in 2018 to address social and environmental determinants of health in Indiana communities.
The fund is administered by the IU Health Foundation. This marks the second round of annual grants from the fund for the 2020 grant year. An early second-round grant, of $765,000, was made in June 2020 to more than two dozen organizations around the state helping Hoosiers cope with social and economic hardships during the pandemic.
While the latest round of grants focuses on early learning and childcare support — a pressing need during the pandemic — funding also supports affordable housing, workforce development and programs combating food insecurity.
The grants respond to requests submitted by community organizations.
“The Community Impact Investment Fund was created to address health disparities among Hoosiers, which have widened during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Dan Neufelder, president the West Central Region of IU Health “This year’s grants come at a critical period for our state and will provide much-needed funding to organizations working to confront urgent human needs in the communities IU Health serves.”
The following community partners in the West Central Region received 2021 IU Health CIIF funding:
- United Way of Greater Lafayette: $200,000 to provide safe and affordable housing and meet food insecurity needs in Tippecanoe County. Partners include Food Finders, Meals on Wheels, HomesteadCS, LTCH Homeless Services and Family Promise.
- White County United Way: $90,000 for homelessness prevention and other social net support services provided by Area IV Agency on Aging, the Salvation Army, and Boys & Girls Club of White County.
- United Way of Clinton County: $115,000 for food assistance, workforce development and childcare scholarships for families. Partners include the YMCA and Healthy Communities of Clinton County.