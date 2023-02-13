Superbowl Flyover

Capt. William Frank, who has family in Monticello, supported the Superbowl flyover team following the National Anthem Sunday in Arizona. He is a pilot with the Strike Fighter Squadron 122.

 Provided

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – During the 2023 Super Bowl National Anthem performance three Navy tactical squadrons conducted a unified flyover. Capt. William Frank, a graduate of Purdue University who also has family ties to Monticello, was one of those supporting the flyover as a member of Strike Fighter Squadron 122.

The flyover formation included two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

