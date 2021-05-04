MONTICELLO — The U.S. 421 bridge over Lake Freeman/Tippecanoe River will reduce to one lane beginning on or after May 10.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the bridge will be reduced to one lane for a bridge deck overlay project. Temporary traffic signals will be installed on each side of the bridge to direct traffic. Restrictions will be in place for approximately five weeks.
A bridge deck overlay is a protective treatment done to extend the life of a bridge deck.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal in this location. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area.
Drivers should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.