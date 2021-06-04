MONTICELLO – Lane closures for the U.S. 24 bridge over the Tippecanoe River will begin next week.
The bridge will be reduced to one lane June 7 for concrete patching and a bridge deck overlay project. Temporary traffic signals will be installed on each side of the bridge to direct traffic. Restrictions will be in place for approximately four weeks.
A bridge deck overlay is a protective treatment done to extend the life of a bridge deck.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal in this location. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.