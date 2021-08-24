WHITE COUNTY — The Johnson-Barnhart Farm in Monon and the Milton and Emma Marshall farm in Chalmers both received the Hoosier Homestead Award this month at the Indiana State Fair.
The award recognizes a family’s longstanding commitment to Indiana agriculture. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
The Johnson-Barnhart Farm established in 1916, sits on a dirt road that leads back to the Hoagland Ditch in Monon. The area around the farm has been called Rankin for many generations due to the Rankin General Store that was owned and operated by the family farm ancestors.
The family farm has focused on livestock, primarily beef cattle. For many generations, crops were also raised in a portion of the acreage; the corn was hand-picked by the family into the late 1970s.
In 2019, a barn that was built by hand by the last Barnharts to live on the farm was destroyed by a storm. A new barn, designed by current farm owner Jama Johnson, was built to replace it. The barn was built to honor her ancestor’s craftsmanship.
The farm currently goes by "Johnson Family Farm" in honor of Jama’s mom, Loretta Johnson, and her grandfather, Gerald Johnson. Jama was born and raised on the farm by her mother. When Jama was 4 years old, her grandfather died and she and her mother took over the operations of the farm.
At the age of 10, when her mother was forced to switch careers and return to school for training, Jama’s responsibilities with the cattle increased and the love for the farm became immeasurable.
Jama graduated from North White High School and earned her degree in mechanical engineering from Rose Hulman. She later completed her master’s degree in engineering management and currently works full-time at Purdue University.
When her mother passed away in 2018 at the age of 59, Jama returned to the farm and began managing the commercial and show cattle herd on her own.
“Our farm has been known as a place of peace, fellowship, and love for many decades. The Hoosier Homestead Award was accepted in honor of all my ancestors, especially my dear, sweet and loving mother,” Jama said. “She lived on the farm most of her life. The call she made to family was never, ‘Are you coming over?’ It was always, ‘When are you coming home?’ And our family always came home for food, fellowship, hard work and laughter.”
This week Jama received a quilt to mount on the new barn. The quilt was designed ensuring every piece had a special meaning to the family and the farm.
“The entire barn quilt is handmade with meaning and representation of my ancestors. The diamond-shaped section of the barn quilt represents the love of family. My cousin, Melissa, made a Christmas ornament for her aunt, my mom Loretta, when she was very young, and the diamond shape was used to create the center of the barn quilt. The four flowers on the outside corners represents the bond our family has shared for generations. My mother, Loretta, and her sister, LaRue, made a ‘cancer quilt’ while my mom was going through chemotherapy and becoming a breast cancer survivor back in 2007-2008. The flowers are patterns from this quilt.
"The red, white, and blue coloration depicts our family’s patriotism. Numerous members of the Johnson and Barnhart family were servicemen and women of the United States Armed Forces. We all share an appreciation of and respect for the United States of America and our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The cross in the center represents our Christian belief. The farm is built on faith. The cross in the center signifies our belief in God and Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. Please note: We love everyone from all walks of life, faiths, and beliefs. Everyone is welcome and loved on this farm,” added Jama. “Our beautiful barn quilt was made with love and handcrafted by Charlene Lee. She was a dear friend to my mother, an EMT alongside her in the Monon community, and a distant relative.”
The Milton and Emma Marshall farm is a 100-acre homestead located just west of Chalmers. The farm is currently co-owned by siblings Bill Chamberlain, Jean Fromme and Ann Delehanty, great-grandchildren, and their aunt Rosemary.
The farm was originally purchased by Milton and Emma in 1917. They had been living in West Point Township and moved their family of seven children to Big Creek Township. The farm was self-sustaining for the family with livestock and crops which were planted and harvested using a team of horses.
“My grandfather was a known horse trader so many big trading events took place in Chalmers back in the day,” Chamberlain said. “He would buy them, train a team, trade them and start all over.”
After Emma and Milton passed, son Estelle lived on the farm. He had never married but kept the farm working until his move to a retirement home in 1980. Estelle passed in 1987, leaving the farm to grandsons Don and Max. After Don passed in 2010, his sister Rosemary inherited his half of the farm and Bill and his sisters took ownership shortly after when their father, Max, died in 2015.
“When my Uncle Don was alive, the old buildings were all torn down and he created a private airstrip on the property call Marshall Field. It was around for most of the decade before becoming part of the cultivated fields again,” Chamberlain said. “Another interesting fact about the farm was the town had installed a sidewalk to the driveway so my great-grandmother could walk to the grocery store. Since it is located outside of the city limits on what now is known as Chalmers blacktop, it was always kind of interesting to see.
“It was truly an honor for my sisters and I to receive this award,” he added. “During the application process, we had to prove an unbroken family lineage of at least 100 years through titles and transfers, so you learn a lot about your family, too.”
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler presented 73 family farms with the award during the ceremony.
“Agriculture has always been and continues to be a vital and thriving industry in our state,” Crouch said. “I always look forward to honoring these Hoosier Homestead Award recipients on their family’s commitment to their farm, community and heritage.”
Since the program's inception in 1976, nearly 6,000 families have received the award. Often, a Hoosier Homestead farm is easily recognized because most recipients proudly display their awarded sign on their property.
“Each of these Hoosier Homestead farms have such a unique and important story behind them,” Kettler said. “Managing and operating a farm is no simple task, and I commend each of the families that receive this award for their dedication and devotion to agriculture.”