WHITE COUNTY — The Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash Nov. 17 on an exit ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to a rest park at the 196 mile-marker.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Hyundai Elantra was attempting to exit I-65 northbound to the rest park. The Hyundai lost control, ran off the east side of the road, and hit the trailer of a parked 2013 International semi-truck.
The International semi-truck was parked inside the rest park.
The driver of the Hyundai succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their name is being withheld pending identification and notification of family.
ISP was assisted on the scene of the crash by Troopers from the Lafayette Post, White County Coroner's Office, Wolcott Fire Department, Wolcott EMS.