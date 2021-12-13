MONTICELLO — A business and a residential home that both finished second in their respective categories during last year’s inaugural “Deck the City of Monticello” Christmas light contest have turned the tables in 2021.
The top spot in the Residential category of the 2021 “Deck the City of Monticello” Christmas light contest went to Kristin Sparks and her home at 210 S. Third St. (near Twin Lakes High School).
Second place went to James and Crystal Gant and their display at 608/610 Juanita Street. Third place went to Aaron and Shannon Austin and their decorated home at 205 Gordon Road.
During last year’s contest, the Sparks’ home was second behind the Gants.
The top business display went to An Udder Sensation & Le Petit Café at 138 S. Main St., followed in second by Melanie Green State Farm Insurance at 225 W. Broadway St. Day & Knight Fitness at 210 N. Main St. finished third.
During last year’s competition, An Udder Sensation was runner-up to Melanie Green State Farm Insurance.
Judges were tasked with judging nine residential and five business light displays.
Criteria used included: Unique design and creative use of lights and decorations; storyline or theme; display and placement of decorations, animated objects, etc.; and overall presentation.
Judging, which took place between Dec. 4-11, used a 1-4 grading scale (with 4 being the best).
Winners received various prizes donated by sponsors and other area businesses, including the Herald Journal.
The city teamed up with the Herald Journal, WMSR Radio and other businesses to sponsor the contest and contribute prizes for the winners.
The contest began in 2020 a replacement for the annual Christmas Parade of Lights that was canceled due to the COVID-19 health emergency. It returned in 2021 by popular demand, according to city officials, as did the parade and an art show in City Hall.
Participation was open to all residents and business owners within the Monticello city limits.