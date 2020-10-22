WOLCOTT – Police are investigating a home in downtown Wolcott in which two deceased bodies were discovered Thursday afternoon.
White County Sheriff Bill Brooks was one of the first on scene and said police do not know much at this time.
“We had a call that a male subject had entered the residence and saw what appeared to be two deceased bodies,” Brooks said. “He immediately left and called us. Upon entry, that is exactly what we found. That is all we know at this point. It is literally brand new.”
The home is located along Range Street in downtown Wolcott.
