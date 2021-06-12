BROOKSTON – Two people were killed Friday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 that involved about 50 people, most of whom were passengers on a Greyhound bus.
Indiana State Police have not yet released the identities of the victims pending notification of family, but they were occupants of a white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe that was sideswiped by a silver 2011 Mazda Miata driven by Joseph Utley, 70, of Valparaiso.
According to ISP, Utley was traveling south in the left lane on I-65 when he allegedly swerved into the right lane, striking the Tahoe, at the 189-mile marker. The Mazda Miata eventually stopped in a ditch on the west side of the southbound lanes, while the driver of the Tahoe lost control, crossed over the media into the northbound lanes and into the path of a Greyhound bus bound for Chicago.
State police said the bus struck the Tahoe’s passenger side and both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the east side of the northbound lanes.
Both occupants of the Tahoe were pronounced dead at the scene by the White County Coroner’s Office.
Police said several bus passengers were transported to various area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One passenger was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis via St. Vincent StatFlight helicopter.
Utley was uninjured while James Jones, 65, of Chicago, who was driving the bus, was transported to a Lafayette hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.