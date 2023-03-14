MONTICELLO - The Twin Lakes Winter Guard qualified at their regional competition on Saturday, March 11, to move onto state finals this Saturday. They are ranked ninth in the state in their class and the girls on the team are prepared for this next competition.
The Winter Guard is the band’s color guard during marching band season, then they spend the winter season doing their dance routine at competitions with other color guard teams in the state. Last week was regional competition at Franklin Central in Indianapolis. This Saturday, the competition is also in Indianapolis at Center Grove High School.
Their coach, Jeffory Dehenes, said they are in Class Regional A and are scheduled for their routine titled, “Money, money, money.” There are six senior high school students and two eighth graders on the team. The girls practice every Tuesday and Thursday in the Meadowlawn cafeteria. They also practice every Saturday when they aren’t competing, often for eight or more hours as they hone their skills.
Dehenes said the team was ranked 66 at the beginning of the season, then moved up to 38th, 16th, and after the regional, now are 9th. Making into the top 10 took a lot of hard work and dedication. The guard began going to competitions in 2019, making it to finals in their first year of competition. Dehenes said they probably would’ve gone to finals again in 2020 if the pandemic hadn’t ended the season early. In 2021, the team again went to finals, and afterwards all but one of the girls left the team.
So in 2022, they began with a new group and made it to semi-state. This year, he said, the girls pushed really hard and made it to finals again. Not only does he coach the team, but has assistance from former 2019 team members, Tatum Carter and Olivia Ortega.
Team members are Mercedes Tate, senior and section leader of the team; Kayleigh Rodriguez, senior; Cadence Keene, junior and team captain; Samantha Deck, sophomore and team captain; Chloe Westbrook sophomore; Phoenix Dobbs, sophomore; Kamryn Carter, eighth grade, and Iris Lopez, eighth grade.
Two team members had to leave before the end of the season but were an important part of the team, Arianna Dold and Paige (Jax) Trahin.
Attending these competitions is costly, and the team does a lot of fundraisers to pay for traveling, costumes, and equipment. They use flags, rifles and sabers in their routines and during the color guard season.
Dehenes explained the routines are based on classical dance and uses ballet movements. “The guard is rooted in ballet,” he said. In competitions, every move must excellent and in sync to score points and move on to the next competition and the team members know it’s all up to them individually and as a team.
Tuesday, the girls were treated to a parade around the city by the fire department to celebrate their regional semi-state win. After their parade, the girls went to Pizza Hut to continue the celebration.
They are scheduled for their routine at 11:49 a.m. on Saturday. Awards are presented at 4 p.m.