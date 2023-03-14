MONTICELLO - The Twin Lakes Winter Guard qualified at their regional competition on Saturday, March 11, to move onto state finals this Saturday. They are ranked ninth in the state in their class and the girls on the team are prepared for this next competition.

The Winter Guard is the band’s color guard during marching band season, then they spend the winter season doing their dance routine at competitions with other color guard teams in the state. Last week was regional competition at Franklin Central in Indianapolis. This Saturday, the competition is also in Indianapolis at Center Grove High School.

