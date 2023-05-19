The Twin Lakes Girls’ Tennis team finished the regular season as a team 7-6-1.
The #1 doubles team of Hannah Hodgen and Emma Need had a record of 19-1. The team is now three time Hoosier Conference Champs, and they finished fourth at the Hoosier Conference tournament.
In the first round of Sectionals Wednesday night, they defeated Logansport 3-2.
They played Thursday against Delphi in the semi-finals, where they lost by a slim margin.
Hodgen and Need advanced to regionals in the individual round for doubles and will compete in Kokomo next week. Their season record is now 21-1.