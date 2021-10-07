MONTICELLO — This year, Twin Lakes School Corporation honored its first-ever recipient of the Extra Yard for Excellence in Teaching Award.
The College Football Playoff Foundation began this annual tradition to elevate the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers in four core areas: resources, recognition, professional development, recruitment and retention.
High school social studies teacher Carol Conrad was selected as this year’s winner for TLSC.
“Carol does a fantastic job to inspire, engage and excite her students about history. She has really done a great job developing her AP Government course and preparing her students for the end-of-year AP test,” said TLHS Principal Melissa Whitehead. “Every student that took the AP Government test last year passed. We are very fortunate to have Carol on staff as a teacher. Carol has been an invaluable resource, leader, mentor and friend to everyone that knows her. We can't thank her enough for her energy, enthusiasm, dedication and willingness to go above and beyond to help and support her students.
Conrad has been teaching at Twin Lakes High School since 1986. She graduated from Edinburgh High School and attended Purdue University. After receiving her teaching degree, she began her career at Tipton School Corporation before coming to Twin Lakes.
“I decided I wanted to be a teacher during my junior year of college,” Conrad said. “I love history and keeping up on current events so it was the perfect fit for me.”
Conrad and her husband, Jim, also a TLSC teacher, have two children, Allison (Forerster) and Matt and two grandsons, Jack and David. Conrad is also a past winner of the Lilly Teacher Creativity Fellowship and is the Senior Class sponsor, BRAVE Club sponsor, Mock Trial sponsor, and a member of Delta Kappa Gamma honorary teaching sorority.
After 36 years of teaching high school social studies, Conrad has made many memories and countless kids have left a lasting impression.
“The best part of my job is discussing national, state and local issues with the students and hearing their opinion," she said. "I am very often surprised at what deep thinkers the students are given their age. I have had the privilege of hearing many different points of views over the years. I think young adults aren’t always given the credit they deserve for their knowledge.”
Conrad is extremely impressed with the career paths some of her former students have pursued.
“I have taught students who have become mayors, judges, attorneys, and government officials,” she said. “It’s so rewarding to see these young adults pursue careers and get actively involved in their communities.”
Conrad was presented with an Extra Yard Football, T-shirt, and a gift card by Whitehead at the Oct. 2 home football game against Lafayette Central Catholic.
“I was tricked into going to the game when my husband told me he needed help with supervision,” Conrad said. “I was truly surprised when they called my name over the loudspeaker. I feel very humbled. I am very fortunate to work at Twin Lakes High School with excellent faculty, administrators and students. Everyone is committed to making our school a great place and it’s wonderful to be a part of the team.”