MONTICELLO — A Twin Lakes student will receive a full-tuition, four-year scholarship as the Community Foundation of White County’s 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar.
Natalie Rodriguez will receive full tuition to an accredited Indiana college of her choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.
She is the daughter of Adan Rodriguez and Maria Angeles. She plans to attend IUPUI to pursue a degree in nursing on her journey to becoming either a registered nurse or women’s health nurse practitioner.
Other finalists for this year’s scholarship were Brayden Buschman (North White), Gracie Craig (Twin Lakes), Schelby Clothier (Frontier), Natalie Deck (Twin Lakes), Logan Schneidt (Tri-County) and Daniel Wisner (North White).
Despite her crowded schedule that includes school, soccer player, community volunteer and working a job, Rodriguez carries an 11.25 (of 12.0) GPA, is ranked eighth in her class of 178 students, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
By the end of this school year, she will have earned 14 college credits and completed state testing to become a certified nursing assistant.
During her time at Twin Lakes, Rodriguez has served on the yearbook staff for two years as its design editor and is editor of the senior magazine. Recognized by teachers as a young woman who possesses curiosity and an intense desire to learn, she is noted for accomplishing tasks with poise, grace and confidence. She has received the Twin Lakes Student of the Month Award three times.
A dedicated four-year member of Twin Lakes’ soccer team, Rodriguez has served as the team’s co-captain and was a recipient of its Best Sportsmanship Award.
Whether on the field or on the bench, her support for the game and her team are well recognized. She shares her passion for soccer with younger players as well, coaching soccer camp for area children.
"Natalie is self-motivated, driven and outgoing — qualities readily acknowledged by teachers and employers alike," said Leslie Goss, executive director of CFWC. "The Community Foundation of White County is confident Natalie will become another outstanding representative of the community as a Lilly Endowment Community Scholar.
As a Lilly Scholar, Rodriguez will maintain contact with the CFWC during college as well as for 10 years after her graduation.
White County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship selection committee includes representatives from each school district, in addition to a representative of the CFWC.
White County’s is a blind process, i.e. names of all applicants remain anonymous until introduced at the final interviews. Out of 35 eligible applicants, seven finalists were selected for personal interviews this year. Considerations for selection included financial need, community, school and work involvement, written essay, three recommendation letters, and a B- or better grade average.
The CFWC submitted the top finalists to Independent Colleges of Indiana Inc. (ICI) for final selection of the recipients.
ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree-granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program is a Lilly Endowment Inc. initiative to help Hoosier students reach higher levels of education. Indiana ranks among the lowest states in the percentage of residents over the age of 25 with a bachelor’s degree.
Since the program’s inception in 1998, White County has awarded 40 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships; in total, Lilly Endowment has invested more than $424 million to support the 4,912 Indiana high school students who have benefited from this program.