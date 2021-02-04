MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes School Corporation is sponsoring a special screening of the documentary, “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety,” for students and their families during the week of Feb. 8-12.
“Angst” is the third film in the IndieFlix series that TLSC has presented. In December, TLSC sponsored “Like,” a film about the impact of social media. Last month, the featured film was “Upstanders,” about resilience and the power of connection to end bullying.
According to Deb Bishop, Roosevelt Middle School counselor, TLSC counselors became interested in the IndieFlix films because of “Angst.”
“This past summer, several of our counselors attended our national counseling conference virtually, and a highlight was the screening of this film,” she said.
Susan Willbanks, TLHS counselor, said all the counselors came away from the film thinking it would be something their students and families should watch — especially in these difficult times.
“Anxiety is widespread and can be extremely debilitating,” she said. “’Angst’ thoroughly explores this topic and presents practical ways for students and families to cope.”
The producers of Angst, Scilla Andreen and Karin Gornick, created the film to raise awareness about anxiety. Through candid interviews, they utilize the power of film to tell the stories of many kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impact on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope.
The film also includes a special interview with Michael Phelps, a mental health advocate and one of the greatest athletes of all-time.
The documentary also provides discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition.
On the morning of Feb. 8, all TLSC families will receive an email with the information they need to access “Angst.” Students at RMS and TLHS will watch the film in school. Willbanks said parents are strongly encouraged to watch the film and discuss it with their children. Younger students may view the film at home with parental supervision.
Jenny Smith, counselor at Oaklawn and Eastlawn, said she hopes all families will take advantage of this opportunity
“’Angst’ is an empowering film for all ages,” she said. “We’re all affected by anxiety in one way or another, and ‘Angst’ can help students and their families learn how to take back control over worry and anxiety.”